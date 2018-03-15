Russell County Probate Judge seeks re-election

Russell County’s probate judge has announced he is seeking to be re-elected.

Alford Harden has held the position since 2007.

"I think there are some logistical things I'd like to do in my office and make some changes there. There are some new programs I would like to put in place and in order to do that, I wanted to run this last term and make those things happen," says Harden.

He made the announcement Thursday at the Central Activity Center in Phenix City. He was joined by family, friends, and employees.

The primary election is June 5.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.