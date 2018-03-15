Russell County Probate Judge seeks re-election

A group in Columbus is raising awareness of voting rights.More >>
A group in Columbus is raising awareness of voting rights.More >>
Russell County’s probate judge has announced he is seeking to be re-elected.More >>
Russell County’s probate judge has announced he is seeking to be re-elected.More >>
The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed a motion requesting a stay of execution for Carlton Gary, also known as the ‘Stocking Strangler.’More >>
The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed a motion requesting a stay of execution for Carlton Gary, also known as the ‘Stocking Strangler.’More >>
During the month of February, Ezell’s Catfish in Columbus organized ‘Dine for Dogs’ to help a local animal shelter.More >>
During the month of February, Ezell’s Catfish in Columbus organized ‘Dine for Dogs’ to help a local animal shelter.More >>
Drugs are continuing to run rampant through Chambers County, but a new partnership with the state is making a dent in getting dealers off the streets.More >>
Drugs are continuing to run rampant through Chambers County, but a new partnership with the state is making a dent in getting dealers off the streets.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>