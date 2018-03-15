Family in desperate search of finding missing Columbus mother Ebony Giddens

The family of missing Columbus woman, Ebony Giddens, is desperate to find answers.

They believe the young mother of three is in danger and they are fanning out the area trying to find information that could help bring her home.

"We're a close-knit family and right now, our family is going through some pain," said Giddens' cousin, Chernda Pendleton. The pain Pendleton says she and her family is feeling grows deeper each day that 27-year-old Giddens is missing.

Her family last talked to her Sunday around 11 p.m. By the next morning, she was gone.

"Her brother got there the next morning to take her sons to school. He banged on the door and the middle child came and opened the door and when he got in, he realized she was not there," said Pendleton.

Ebony's two youngest sons, ages five and two were in the home alone. Her family immediately knew something was wrong.



"Somebody took her from her home," says Pendleton, We know her. We're a close-knit family and for her to leave her home, never! Especially with her kids there,” she said.

More than two dozen family members and friends are canvassing the area handing out flyers all around Columbus even venturing out to Lumpkin and Cussetta where she worked. They say Ebony told them Sunday night that she was afraid of her ex-boyfriend who they say she'd recently had arrested for assaulting her.

"He had jumped on her. He busted her lip and he pulled a gun on her and that was the last straw. She had him arrested," Pendleton said.

The family says Ebony's ex-boyfriend was out of jail at the time of her disappearance but is currently back in the Muscogee County Jail on unrelated charges. They’re urging anyone who may know anything about Giddens' disappearance to call police.

Although she's been missing for several days, the family is staying optimistic and praying that she's ok.

"That's one of the sweetest people you could ever meet," says Pendleton of her cousin Ebony. "I mean she'll give you anything and for somebody to take her from her home it’s just not right. I'm optimistic because we believe in prayer and I know she is going come home safe," she said.

