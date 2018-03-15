Group in Columbus raises awareness of voting rights

A group in Columbus is raising awareness of voting rights.

‘A Call to Talk and a Call to Action’ held a meeting Thursday evening at the Citizens Service Center. The topic focused on getting voters with past felonies on their records the right to vote again.

The president of the group. Nathan Suber, along with Nancy Boren, the director of elections and registration, took questions from the audience. Suber says most people with past felonies have no idea how to regain their right to vote again.

“There are a number of people in this town who can’t vote because they have been convicted, served their time, and don’t know how to clear it up. It does not make any sense not to tell them about it. This is an opportunity for ‘A Call to Talk and a Call to Action’ to do something about it, “says Suber.

Anyone who has questions concerning their voting rights can contact A Call to Talk and a Call to Action at 706-325-6741.

