Uptown Columbus gears up for 2nd annual St. Patrick's Day Festival

St. Patrick’s Day is this upcoming weekend and Uptown Columbus will host its 2nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival.

The event will feature Irish dancers from Opelika and live bands Wolf & Clover and the Ragbirds. Scruffy Murphy’s will have a full Irish food menu as well as green beer and cocktails.

"Since this is our second year doing it we're going to get a little bit bigger and little bit better. We have a lot more giveaways, we also have larger acts coming. We have more restaurants participating in the St Patrick’ Day festivities. Of course, this is free and family and pet friendly," says Rebecca Zajac, the vice president of marketing communications for Uptown Columbus.

Several other activities will be taking place, such as the St. Baldrick's event. St. Baldricks is a nonprofit organization that gives grants for pediatric cancer research. The event consists of local people shaving their heads in solidarity with the children that are fighting the disease.

This year’s festival takes place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will also feature a 5K.

