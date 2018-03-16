Proposed GA bill allows cameras in school zones

The number of deadly accidents in school zones has increased across the state. Now there is a proposed Georgia bill to help stop drivers from speeding in school zones that has passed in the House.

The bill would give local areas the option to install cameras in school zones to detect speeding, like cameras at traffic lights.

If caught speeding through the zone where the cameras are in place, the driver's license plate number would be captured and a ticket would immediately be issued.

This would only be used during school hours to help and protect children, parents, and crossing guards.

The bill has already passed the Georgia House and has statewide support from law enforcement and private enterprises.

Locally, a board member of Bikes Columbus talked about why he thinks the cameras are needed.

"We have a public health problem in the U.S that a lot of pedestrians get hit by cars. In fact, there’s a lot of traffic injuries and fatalities in general and those numbers have been going up in the past 2-3 years," he said.

Bill supporters also say this is a way to change driver behavior by the consistent enforcement of the speed limit.

Automated programs raise motorist’s awareness, making them comply and obey the law.

National studies show 99% of drivers who received and paid a ticket for illegally passing a school bus stop sign did not get a second citation.

Lawmakers are hoping drivers will comply to school crossing zones, as well.

The next step is getting the bill through the state Senate and then local communities would be able to decide if they want to put the cameras in use.

