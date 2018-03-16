Proposed GA bill allows cameras in school zones

The number of deadly accidents in school zones has increased across the state.More >>
St. Patrick’s Day is this upcoming weekend and Uptown Columbus will host its 2nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival.More >>
A Shaw High School student has been selected to represent Columbus, Georgia at a unique student leadership conference in Washington, D.C. this summer.More >>
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed a new office in North Columbus Thursday.More >>
Russell County’s probate judge announced he is seeking to be re-elected.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
