St. Francis Hospital responds to accidental privacy leak

St. Francis Hospital in Columbus is responding to a privacy incident where patient files were improperly disposed of accidentally.

The hospital released a statement confirming that some documents which were intended to be shredded, were mistakenly picked up and thrown away with the regular trash.

Those documents contained social security numbers, billing information, birth dates, account balances and more.

St. Francis says it has mailed notification letters to all who were potentially affected.

The hospital says it has no reason to believe the documents were used by anyone not authorized to see them.

