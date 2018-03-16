The Power of Goodwill: LaGrange police help a stranded driver

We always talk about “backing the blue,” but one pair of law enforcement officers made sure the community knew they would back them too.More >>
LaGrange police are searching for a robbery suspect. The 777 store, located at 412 Greenville Street, was allegedly robbed by Lamarr Sims Thursday morning.More >>
St. Patrick’s Day is not all about shamrocks and beer for everyone, so for those looking for kid-friendly décor, we have some tips and ideas ready for you.More >>
St. Francis Hospital in Columbus is responding to a privacy incident where patient files were improperly disposed of accidentally.More >>
The number of deadly accidents in school zones has increased across the state.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
