The Power of Goodwill: LaGrange police help a stranded driver

We always talk about “backing the blue,” but one pair of law enforcement officers made sure the community knew they would back them too.

The LaGrange Police Department posted a picture of two police officers lending a helping hand to their Facebook page this week.

They say a citizen sent it in after noticing a pair of officers helping push a stranded driver’s car off the road, so it would be out of the traffic and they could get help.

The picture was taken along Morgan St. in LaGrange.

The officers were later identified as Officer Bryan Reynolds and Deputy Moore with the Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The citizen who submitted the photo told the department it was “a great moment, not only captured by video, but also by the heart.”

