SEGMENT: Decorating for St. Patrick’s Day with a “master crafter”

St. Patrick’s Day is not all about shamrocks and beer for everyone, so for those looking for kid-friendly décor, we have some tips and ideas ready for you.

“Master crafter” Taylor Kinkade stopped by News Leader 9 with some easy, budget-friendly crafts to make your St. Patrick’s Day that much luckier.

Kinkade says all you need for successful St. Patrick’s Day crafts is glitter and shamrocks.

You can spray Oreos golden with food spray, create a leprechaun door so they can come and leave treats or use candy to make a rainbow and pot of gold.

Kinkade also says that you can use simple greenery without shamrocks to keep the decorations up all month.

If you are not sure how it will turn out, go cheap by using printables from Pinterest or using inexpensive supplies.

Check out the video above to get all the details on these crafts the whole family can get in on!

