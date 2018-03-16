LaGrange police arrest robbery suspect

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police have arrested a robbery suspect.

The 777 store, located at 412 Greenville Street, was allegedly robbed by Lamarr Sims Thursday morning.

Police say Sims left the area in a black Lincoln Mark VIII with three other unidentified people.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.