LaGrange police searching for robbery suspect

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police are searching for a robbery suspect.

The 777 store, located at 412 Greenville Street, was allegedly robbed by Lamarr Sims Thursday morning.

Police say Sims left the area in a black Lincoln Mark VIII with three other unidentified people.

If you have information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Sims, please contact 911 or the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

