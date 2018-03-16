MCSD Regional Spelling Bee winner heads to state

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Regional Spelling Bee winner is competing at the state level on Friday.

Owen Steel, a student at Hannan Elementary, will be competing in Plains, GA at 11 a.m.

According to the Muscogee County School District, Owen credits his success to his love for reading, traveling and studying hard every day for the competition.

His class sent him off to the Georgia state spelling bee competition with a Hannan Hawks cheer, cake, and kind words.

Good luck Owen!

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.