Columbus anchor arrested following dispute with son

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a local news anchor for simple battery following an altercation early Friday morning.

Desiree Perez, also known as Dee Armstrong in the community, says she believed her son was an atheist and noticed he was watching motivational videos so she went to his bedroom and stated, “Whatever you are searching for, the answer is God.”

That’s when her son replied,” It’s 4 o’clock in the morning, you need to leave.”

Armstrong did not leave the room but stated in a police report that her son grabbed her by the shoulders and pushed her against the wall in the bedroom. She then called police to remove him from the home.

According to the son’s testimony, he told Armstrong to keep her beliefs to herself and she reportedly got mad and punched him on the left side cheek and eye area.

Armstrong was charged with simple battery family violence. She is expected to appear in Recorder's Court on Saturday, March 17 at 9 a.m.

