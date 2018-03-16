Valley police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – Valley police are investigating a robbery at the Family Dollar that happened Thursday, March 15 located at 301 US Highway 29 in the Fairfax community.

When officers arrived at the store, the clerk stated that the suspect entered the store with a semi-automatic pistol and told the customers to get out.

He then demanded money from the clerk. After the clerk told him that she couldn’t open the safe, the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall, wearing khaki pants, a black hoodie, and a dust mask. The suspect was last seen getting into a small gray car and left in an unknown direction.

If you have any information concerning this case, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.

