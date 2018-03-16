COURT: Columbus man arrested for 20 counts of child pornography is an AL sex offender

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man arrested for 20 counts of exploiting children made his first recorders court appearance.

In court on Friday, police revealed the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had been monitoring 31-year-old Donald McFall since October 2017.

It turned over the findings to Columbus police who found images of child porn on his computer.

CPD also determined McFall is a registered sex offender in Alabama.

His case was bound over to Superior Court where bond would be set.

