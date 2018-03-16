Woman, 55, shot in the leg during gas station armed robbery in Troup County

A winning jackpot ticket worth $125,000 was sold in Columbus for the March 14 Fantasy 5 drawing.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff's Office is investigating a clerk who was shot during an armed robbery at the Summit Gas Station on Upper Big Springs Road.More >>
Columbus police arrested a local news anchor for simple battery following an altercation early Friday morning.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Hilton Avenue and Carson Drive.More >>
Columbus police and EMS responded to a woman being shot on Celeste Drive Monday evening.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
A malfunctioning ski lift forced people to evacuate.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
