Woman, 55, shot in the leg during gas station armed robbery in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff's Office is investigating a clerk who was shot during an armed robbery at the Summit Gas Station on Upper Big Springs Road.

Deputies say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday they found the 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Another clerk, who was a witness, says a black man wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black gloves and a black mask came into entered the store and jumped the store counter at which point he began demanding money and fired multiple shots inside.

The victim was airlifted to midtown medical for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made.

