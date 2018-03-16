$125K jackpot lottery ticket sold in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A winning jackpot ticket worth $125,000 was sold in Columbus for the March 14 Fantasy 5 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Crazy Cecil’s Party Shop, located at 3217 River Road.

Winning numbers from the March 14 drawing were: 16-17-21-25-34.

The winner claimed the prize Thursday at the Georgia Lottery’s Columbus District Office.

