FIRST TO ALERT: Warm Weekend Ahead; Rain Chances Return - Severe Monday?

Temperatures this weekend will stay in the 70s, but look for rain chances to return to the forecast with the best coverage coming early on your St. Patrick's Day. We can't rule out some showers later in the day, and I also think we'll have to mention some isolated rain and storms as we head into Sunday evening and night.

Monday is a different story - a few different 'waves' of storms could move through the area, with severe weather a possibility. This will include the risk of damaging winds and tornadoes, so you will want to be alert to changing weather conditions during this time.

