2 Opelika firefighters injured during training session

Two Opelika firemen were injured during a training session at an abandoned house at the 2700 block of Anderson Road.More >>
A winning jackpot ticket worth $125,000 was sold in Columbus for the March 14 Fantasy 5 drawing.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff's Office is investigating a clerk who was shot during an armed robbery at the Summit Gas Station on Upper Big Springs Road.More >>
Columbus police arrested a local news anchor for simple battery following an altercation early Friday morning.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Hilton Avenue and Carson Drive.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
The Miami Herald's Spanish-language paper spoke to the father of 18-year-old Alexa Duran, an FIU student killed in Thursday's collapse.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
