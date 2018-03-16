2 Opelika firefighters injured during training session

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Two Opelika firemen were injured during a training session at an abandoned house at the 2700 block of Anderson Road.

It happened Thursday around 4 p.m. Captain David Davis was airlifted to UAB hospital with second degrees burns, while the second firefighter was transported by ambulance to Midtown Hospital in Columbus.

Captain Davis received severe burns to 30 percent of his body and remains at UAB.

The State Fire Marshall's office along with Opelika Police are investigating this incident.

A GoFundMe account has been made for Davis.

