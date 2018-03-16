APD searching for PNC bank robber

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank, located in the 1600 block of S. College Street, Friday afternoon around 1:35 p.m.

Police are searching for a man between 25–35 years of age, between 6’0”–6’-3” tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds.

He was dressed in a blue and white colored plaid button down long sleeve shirt, tan pants, light colored baseball cap, and a fake brown beard.

The suspect left the scene driving a gray 4-door Hyundai Elantra. He entered the bank, demanded money in a threatening manner, and ran off with an undetermined amount of cash. No weapon was reported and no injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. Anyone that recognizes the suspect or has information on the case is asked to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.