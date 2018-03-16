Soldier surprises son at signing ceremony

What started a simple signing ceremony turned into an emotional event for Chattahoochee County's Ty Lucas.



He was set to sign with Clemson as a preferred walk-on for football, then he got a big surprise; a video call from his father, Captain Cody Lucas, who's deployed in Afghanistan.



Ty hasn't seen his father in weeks and it was a great moment for the senior.



“That hit me emotionally,” Ty said. “I was not expecting that at all. My dad has been everything for me. From football to school to teaching me things about life. It's just, he's been everything.”



Captain Lucas will be gone for 9 to 12 months. It was no doubt an emotional day for Ty and his family.



