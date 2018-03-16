Columbus youth orchestra announces Maestro for a Moment teams

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus has announced its annual Maestro For a Moment teams, including News Leader 9’s Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis.

This event allows the community to vote for their favorite “maestro teams” to raise money for the orchestra. The winning maestro team will have the opportunity to conduct the finale at the spring concert.

This year’s teams include Attorney Gary Bruce and former principal Jimmy Motos (Team Bruce-Motos), WTVM anchors Jason Dennis and Barbara Gauthier (Team WTVM), and Young Professionals Kat Cannella and Tamika McKenzie (Team YP.

The deadline to vote for your favorite team is at the beginning of the free spring concert on Sunday, April 22 starting at 7 p.m. at the RiverCenter for Performing Arts.

Each vote is $1 and all proceeds benefit the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus.

WTVM is a media sponsor for the event.

