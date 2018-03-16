Winn-Dixie on Milgen Road in Columbus set to close

The Lee County, Alabama Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.More >>
The Lee County, Alabama Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.More >>
What started a simple signing ceremony turned into an emotional event for Chattahoochee County's Ty Lucas.More >>
What started a simple signing ceremony turned into an emotional event for Chattahoochee County's Ty Lucas.More >>
Auburn police are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank, located in the 1600 block of S. College Street, Friday afternoon around 1:35 p.m.More >>
Auburn police are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank, located in the 1600 block of S. College Street, Friday afternoon around 1:35 p.m.More >>
A Winn-Dixie store in Columbus is closing.More >>
A Winn-Dixie store in Columbus is closing.More >>
LaGrange police have arrested a robbery suspect.More >>
LaGrange police have arrested a robbery suspect.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
A 100-year-old shipwreck has been found at the bottom of Lake Erie, WSPD reports.More >>
A 100-year-old shipwreck has been found at the bottom of Lake Erie, WSPD reports.More >>