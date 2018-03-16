Winn-Dixie on Milgen Road in Columbus set to close - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Winn-Dixie on Milgen Road in Columbus set to close

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Winn-Dixie store in Columbus is closing.

Southeastern Grocers, the company that owns Winn-Dixie, says it will close 94 stores across the country.

The store on Milgen Road is among the stores that will close.

There is no word on when the Winn-Dixie will close for good.

Southeastern Grocers says it will officially file for bankruptcy at the end of March. 

