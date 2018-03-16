Lee County, AL Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old

The Lee County, Alabama Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kimberly Ann Wall was last seen at her residence in Salem, Alabama Thursday, March 15 before midnight. According to law enforcement, Wall may be in the Birmingham, Alabama area.

Wall is 5'2" and weighs 115 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry hair.

If you have any information regarding Wall's whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651.

