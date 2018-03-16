NAACP responds to Ft. Mitchell Dollar General shooting case

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City/Russell County chapter of the NAACP released a statement about the road-rage motivated shooting death of Lorenzo Freeman Sr. in Fort Mitchell, AL.

Lorenzo Freeman Sr. was killed while defending his son January 18, 2018, following a road rage incident between his son, and Justin Davidson, the man who is allegedly responsible for his death.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of Dollar General in Ft. Mitchell, Alabama where witnesses say they heard Davidson shouting out racial slurs as he fired shots from a shotgun, killing Freeman.

News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with Davidson when he claimed he fired shots in self-defense, but authorities said that claim did not align with their evidence findings. Police say the interview could play a key role in the case.

“As a civil rights organization, the NAACP remains adamant about laws against hate crimes being rigorously enforced by both local and federal law enforcement agencies,” the NAACP stated.

Members of the Russell County NAACP say after watching the interview with Russell County District Attorney Ken Davis on News Leader 9 earlier this week, they feel suspect Justin Davidson should also be charged with a hate crime for allegedly shooting and killing Lorenzo Freeman.

“Firing shots while shouting racial slurs…that's a hate crime," NAACP President Alfonza Seldon said.

The NAACP says they are pleased with the district attorney’s work in making sure Davidson’s request to lower bond was denied, but say their efforts won’t stop until Freeman gets justice in this case.

“We are going to bring everyone in from higher levels. The state and national levels if we have to on this situation," Seldon said.

This case is expected to go before a Russell County grand jury in May.

