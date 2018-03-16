NAACP responds to Ft. Mitchell Dollar General shooting case

Just minutes after 10:33 p.m. Thursday, March 15, media was told Carlton Gary's execution was successful by lethal injection.More >>
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City/Russell County chapter of the NAACP released a statement about the road-rage motivated shooting death of Lorenzo Freeman Sr. in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.More >>
The Lee County, Alabama Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.More >>
What started a simple signing ceremony turned into an emotional event for Chattahoochee County's Ty Lucas.More >>
Auburn police are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank, located in the 1600 block of S. College Street, Friday afternoon around 1:35 p.m.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Crews are responding to multiple fires today throughout the Texas Panhandle.More >>
