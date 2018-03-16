Suspect pleads not guilty in deadly car crash on Steam Mill Road

A suspect in a fatal car crash in Columbus pleaded not guilty to charges in Recorder’s Court Friday.

Raheem McClam, 19, was allegedly driving on Steam Mill Road in January 2018 when he reportedly slammed almost head-on into another car.

The accident killed 31-year-old Claudia Johnson and injured five other passengers.

In court, police testified that the car McClam was driving was traveling at 84 mph at the time of the accident. The posted speed limit on Steam Mill Road is 35 mph.

Police also said witnesses told them McClam passed multiple vehicles while there was still snow and ice on the road from a recent winter storm. McClam had warrants in Alabama and Georgia at the time of the accident.

McClam was charged and pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

First-degree homicide - felony

Serious injury – felony (two counts)

Reckless driving

Speeding

No state tag

No proof of insurance

Taillights

Reckless conduct

Seatbelt (six counts)

Too fast for conditions

No passing zone

The case has been bound over to Superior Court where bond of the felony charges will be decided.

