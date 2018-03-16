8th grader in Columbus organizes fun day for students with disabilities

A middle school student in Columbus created a fun day for students with disabilities.

Ryan Van Dinter, an eighth-grader at Aaron Cohn Middle School, organized ‘The Dash Games’ at the Psalmond Road Recreation Center Friday.

Students played sports games and participated in arts and crafts. Ryan says he got the idea from his brother who suffers from a disability.

He says he's inspired because his brother did not allow his disability to succeed in life.

"He is in all of these organizations with the rec center. I have seen all these fun things he has gotten to do. I wanted to be able to do these things at our school," says Ryan.

Ryan says he wants to have a career working with those who suffer from disabilities.

