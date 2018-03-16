'Sassy Seniors' group hosts Russell County Relay For Life fundraiser

A group from the Central Activity Center in Phenix City hosted a fundraising event for Relay For Life of Russell County.

The Sassy Seniors held the ‘Bunco’ fundraiser at Woodmen of the World Friday. There were door prizes and drawings throughout the evening. The group raised nearly $1,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The relay will be May 4 at the Idle Hour Sports Complex in Phenix City at 6 p.m.

Sassy Seniors always accepts donations which can be on Relay For Life’s website.

