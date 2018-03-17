Rollover accident on U.S. Hwy. 431, passenger ejected, road closed

News Leader 9 is learning of reports that a rollover accident has occurred on U.S. Hwy. 431 this morning.

The accident, where one passenger was ejected from the vehicle, occurred near Old Seale Rd.

Two people have been taken to a local hospital.

U.S. Hwy. 431 northbound is closed and traffic is being diverted onto County Road 137. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a continuing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.