UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in U.S. Hwy. 431 rollover accident, victim ID'd

A rollover accident has occurred on U.S. Hwy. 431 northbound around 9:00 a.m. this morning.

The accident occurred near the mile marker 100.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed that the passenger, 19-year-old Charles Boykins of Lawrenceville, GA, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He later died from his injuries at a Columbus hospital.

The driver of the car was taken to the same hospital for treatment. There is no update on his condition at this time.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate.

This is a continuing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

