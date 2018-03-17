Celebrity hair stylist discusses preventing hair loss

As people grow older, they tend to worry a little bit about their hair.

There might be some men who will not let their hair grow and even some women battling hair loss by trying to cover it up with wigs and other styling methods.

To help combat hair loss, DeShawn Bullard, a celebrity hair stylist, dropped by News Leader 9 with some tips and tricks for keeping your hair growing and healthy.

Bullard says there are five ways to avoid hair loss and they are represented by the acronym S.C.A.L.P.

S-Shampoo with sulfate and sulfate free shampoo

C-Check your follicles at least twice a year

A-Assemble your team

L-Listen to your hair

P-Protect your hair

You can check out Bullard’s full interview in the video above.

