AAA offers 'Tow to Go' service for St. Patrick's Day

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

AAA is here to help if you find yourself having a little too much to drink tonight.

From now until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning, you can call AAA's 'Tow to Go' service to get yourself a safe ride home.

The program is designed to help get you and your car home safely after drinking too much.

They will take you up to ten miles from where you are picked up.

