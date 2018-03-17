Opelika gets into the St. Patrick's Day spirit with community event

Opelika is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit by closing one downtown street for a street festival.

The stretch of 9th Street between Avenue A and the train tracks is closed for the festive fun.

Chris McBride,co-owner of the Irish Bread Pub in downtown Opelika planned the event for the community.

"Fun, music, food, it is a festival it is a tough world we live in but we need more of this every Saturday,” he said.

The event began at 11 this morning and will end at 1 o’clock Sunday morning. The event which features Irish food, dancing, live music and green beer brought hundreds to the downtown area.

One of the attendees celebrating his first St. Patrick’s day.

“I think he is having a real good time right now,” said his mom, Caroline Lambreth.

McBride’s pub was one of the first additions to the area when the city began revitalizing the downtown area just under a decade ago. Today’s festival is one that is very special to him.

“When we came down here 8 years ago, there was nothing down here. Now you look around and there are 7 or 8 restaurants, a brewery, the Distillery. We feel like we paved the way to come on down here,” he said.

