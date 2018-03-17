Columbus organization hosts fish fry to recognize senior citizens

A Columbus community group hosted a fish fry to recognize senior citizens in the community Saturday.

The free fried fish dinner was held at the 20-30 Military Retired Club.

Organizers say they did this today because too often senior citizens get overlooked.

"We are just giving back today," said Jesse Warren Dickens, of the House of Jesse. "When God has blessed you, that is what you do. You give back to the community."

The fish fry was hosted by the House of Jesse BAFA Social Club.

