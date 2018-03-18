United Negro College Fund hosts Columbus Mayor's Masked Ball

Representatives from various organizations across the Chattahoochee Valley are coming together to help students get to and through college, all through donations and sponsorships.

Saturday, the annual Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball highlighted what Mayor Teresa Tomlinson calls investments in the community. According to representatives, around $174,000 has been raised so far, exceeding the $150,000 goal.

“It's to celebrate HBCU’s and the incredible education that they give to young people throughout this country, but also important to provide scholarships to kids in this community to go to any university or college that they would like to,” says Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

This is the 13th year for the event and Mayor Tomlinson says that the United Negro College Fund is also providing grants and scholarships beyond HBCUs.

