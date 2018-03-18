Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
SUMTER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens that they could potentially become the victim of a phone scam.

In a post on their Facebook page, they say that various citizens have been called by someone claiming to be an employee of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, some even claiming to be Col. Eric Bryant, chief deputy of the administration department.

They say that these people are inquiring about traffic citations and court fines needing to be paid and requesting personal information to take care of the fines over the phone.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they will never call anyone regarding fines and requesting personal information, so no personal information should ever be given over the phone.

