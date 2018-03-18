2018 Spring Fling Carnival in Columbus coming soon - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

2018 Spring Fling Carnival in Columbus coming soon

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: ColumbusCivicCenter.org) (Source: ColumbusCivicCenter.org)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The 2018 Spring Fling Carnival is coming soon to Columbus.

The opening day for the event, hosted at the Columbus Civic Center, is Apr. 6

Spring Fling offers a variety of rides, carnival games, and great food.

Admission is free.

The event lasts through Apr. 15.

    •   
