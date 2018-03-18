ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Potential for strong and severe storms - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Potential for strong and severe storms Monday

By Mallory Schnell, Weekend Meteorologist
and Elisabeth D'Amore, Morning Meteorologist
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Today is an "Alert Center Action Day" due to the potential for strong and severe storms this afternoon and evening. The time frame for best potential to see severe weather will be 2 p.m. ET Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Mobile users, if we go into severe weather coverage on-air, click here to watch live. 

For a list of up-to-date watches and warnings from the National Weather Service click here. 

Isolated cells will develop through the afternoon/early evening with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. The coverage of storms could stay rather low but any storms that develop will make a punch.

Another round of strong storms could move through after midnight with a passing cold front. Stay weather alert into early Tuesday. Watches and warnings are possible so make sure you have the WTVM Weather app ready to go. Highs today will reach well into the 70s as we see a very unstable, warm airmass enter the area.

A few showers linger into Tuesday before drier conditions move in for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will drop down into the low to mid-60s Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's. Warmer conditions return for the weekend, with isolated rain chances as well.

A watch means severe weather is possible - just be weather aware.

A warning means severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place.

  • In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows
  • In a severe thunderstorm warning, you want to seek shelter inside and stay away from windows

Click here to view the latest power outage numbers from Georgia Power.

VIEWERS: For information on watches and warnings, follow the WTVM Storm Team 9 on Facebook and on WTVM.com by clicking here.

Do you have any pictures or video of damage in your area? Email them to pix@wtvm.com or share them on our Facebook page

Take the time to set up your WTVM Weather app to receive localized severe watches and warnings. Watch the tutorial below for step-by-step instructions.

Remember to follow along at the following links if severe weather threatens:

Check back with WTVM Storm Team 9 for continuous weather coverage in our viewing area.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

