ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Potential for strong and severe storms Monday

Today is an "Alert Center Action Day" due to the potential for strong and severe storms this afternoon and evening. The time frame for best potential to see severe weather will be 2 p.m. ET Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Isolated cells will develop through the afternoon/early evening with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. The coverage of storms could stay rather low but any storms that develop will make a punch.

Another round of strong storms could move through after midnight with a passing cold front. Stay weather alert into early Tuesday. Watches and warnings are possible so make sure you have the WTVM Weather app ready to go. Highs today will reach well into the 70s as we see a very unstable, warm airmass enter the area.

A few showers linger into Tuesday before drier conditions move in for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will drop down into the low to mid-60s Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's. Warmer conditions return for the weekend, with isolated rain chances as well.

A watch means severe weather is possible - just be weather aware.

A warning means severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place.

In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows

In a severe thunderstorm warning, you want to seek shelter inside and stay away from windows

