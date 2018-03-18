FIRST TO ALERT: Severe Weather likely Monday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: Severe Weather likely Monday

By Mallory Schnell, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9) (Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)
Severe Weather Outlook Severe Weather Outlook
Alert Center Action Day Alert Center Action Day
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

An Alert Center Action Day is in effect Monday, March 19th due to the expectation of strong to severe storms.

The greatest chance for severe weather looks to arrive Monday afternoon and stick with us through the early overnight hours. All modes of severe weather are possible: damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

While Monday PM will bring us the greatest risk for severe weather, the first wave of active weather arrives Sunday evening into early Monday morning. This first wave will produce heavy rainfall, but there won't be much fuel for thunderstorms. Gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible. 

Moving into Monday, a warm front will push northward through the Valley during the day. This will help prime the atmosphere for severe weather. Because of the rain early Monday morning, it may take some time to destabilize the environment. However, by the time the cold front arrives Monday evening, thunderstorm energy and shear (ingredients we need for severe weather) look to be in full supply. Once again, all severe weather modes are on the table.

As we continue to pour over the latest data and tweak our forecast, please stay weather-alert! Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather information and go over your safety plan with your family.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

  • A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

    A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 04:34:32 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:05:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...

    The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.

    More >>

    The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.

    More >>

  • Conway parents arrested after baby boy thrown from car seat, landing on head

    Conway parents arrested after baby boy thrown from car seat, landing on head

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:39:01 GMT
    Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...

    More >>

    Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly