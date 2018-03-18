FIRST TO ALERT: Severe Weather likely Monday

An Alert Center Action Day is in effect Monday, March 19th due to the expectation of strong to severe storms.

The greatest chance for severe weather looks to arrive Monday afternoon and stick with us through the early overnight hours. All modes of severe weather are possible: damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

While Monday PM will bring us the greatest risk for severe weather, the first wave of active weather arrives Sunday evening into early Monday morning. This first wave will produce heavy rainfall, but there won't be much fuel for thunderstorms. Gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible.

Moving into Monday, a warm front will push northward through the Valley during the day. This will help prime the atmosphere for severe weather. Because of the rain early Monday morning, it may take some time to destabilize the environment. However, by the time the cold front arrives Monday evening, thunderstorm energy and shear (ingredients we need for severe weather) look to be in full supply. Once again, all severe weather modes are on the table.

As we continue to pour over the latest data and tweak our forecast, please stay weather-alert! Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather information and go over your safety plan with your family.

