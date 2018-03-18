Parents of graduating high schoolers begin preparing for transit - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Parents of graduating high schoolers begin preparing for transition

By Brandon Etheredge, East Alabama reporter
Connect
(Source: WTVM File Photo) (Source: WTVM File Photo)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

Thousands of high school seniors across the country are preparing to take the next step in life after receiving their diploma. Some will head to college, others to the military and some will go straight to the workforce.  For many, life decisions and new responsibility can be a lot to handle.

“I think a lot of people underestimate the transition going from high school to college,” says Mary Catherine Turner, Licensed Professional Counselor at Auburn University. “For many individuals it is the first time they are on their own, living by themselves or with roommates – people that aren’t their family – It is a time when a lot of things are changing and they have to do things on their own. It can bring up different emotions in different people.”

Turner says during this time, it is important for parents to talk to their students about what they are feeling and what they are going through.

“If parents notice their kids are having a very big change in behavior like a change in personality, not talking to them as much as they use to, not enjoying things they once enjoyed, isolating themselves, sleeping a lot or not sleeping at all or showing signs of depression or anxiety more than would be normal,” she said.

There are some things that parents can do to help their seniors through the transition that lies ahead.

“Urging students to have good self-care. Get enough sleep, eat regularly, find things they like to do, goof coping skills and reaching out when they need it,” said Turner.

It can also be helpful to let your students know that they do not have to be perfect.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

  • Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:24:30 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-03-18 19:45:12 GMT
    (Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...(Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

  • Conway parents arrested after baby boy thrown from car seat, landing on head

    Conway parents arrested after baby boy thrown from car seat, landing on head

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:39:01 GMT
    Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...

    More >>

    Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly