Multiple alcohol-related arrests on St. Patrick’s Day in Columbus

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
The Columbus Police Department has reported multiple alcohol-related arrests on St. Patrick’s Day.

CPD reported five arrests were made with charges of driving under the influence and one more arrest for drinking in public.

28-year-old Shonte Green, 30-year-old Samuel Crosby, 30-year-old Tiana Prather, 34-year-old Laquawn Davis, and 35-year-old Aaron Solomon were arrested Saturday evening and early Sunday morning for driving under the influence.

55-year-old Micheal Slocumb was arrested Saturday afternoon for drinking in public.

