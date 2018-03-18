Columbus playground fire creates concern for residents

An Alert Center Action Day is in effect Monday, March 19th due to the expectation of strong to severe storms.More >>
There is a growing concern in a Columbus neighborhood after a fire engulfed their playground this weekend.More >>
As thousands of students and parents prepare to take the streets of Washington D.C. and cities across the nation for the upcoming "March for Our Lives," three high school students from Muscogee County said they will make the trip north and use their voices to affect change.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has reported multiple alcohol-related arrests on St. Patrick’s Day.More >>
Thousands of high school seniors across the country are preparing to take the next step in life after receiving their diploma.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Crews are battling a fire near 9th Avenue and Helium Road.More >>
A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.More >>
