Columbus playground fire creates concern for residents

There is a growing concern in a Columbus neighborhood after a fire engulfed their playground this weekend.

The fire happened at the A.J. McClung YMCA on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Many of those who live in the area say it is terrible for the children who like to play there.

“It doesn’t make any sense. We don’t have stuff now for the kids and stuff that we do have here someone wants to destroy it,” says Sandra Harris, a resident in the neighborhood.

According to those in the neighborhood, the park recently underwent renovation. Those who visit frequently say it is heartbreaking to see.

“It’s heartbreaking because I know there is not so much that we have in the community around here to see something happen like this,” says Tyrone Hixon.

According to an employee with the YMCA, the fire happened Saturday afternoon.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

