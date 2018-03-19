Lee Co. DA’s office updating parents on social media

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – If you are a parent of a child with a cell phone, the Lee County District Attorney's Office wants you to listen up.

The DA’s office is hosting an event Monday night to help parents better understand the apps their children are downloading and using.



All parents are invited to the meeting at Smiths Station Junior High at 6 p.m.

Legal issues involving the misuse of social media will be discussed.



If you can't make it, you can watch the meeting on Facebook live.

