Longtime pastor and Superior Court Clerk, Ann Hardman, has passed

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Superior Court Clerk, Dr. Ann L. Hardman has passed.

Dr. Hardman’s family sent a release Monday morning stating she is now, “spiritually healed and home with the Lord.

She was a longtime pastor at Faith Worship Center and Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk. Her family described her as, “A woman of integrity and unyielding faith who was committed to her family, church families, local government, and community.”

Any information regarding final arrangements will be revealed at a later date.

