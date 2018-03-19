NIM hosts 2018 Spring Film Fest - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

NIM hosts 2018 Spring Film Fest

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The National Infantry Museum is hosting their Kids Spring Film Fest.

The Giant Screen Theater at the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning, GA will host the 2018 NIM Kids Spring Film Fest from Mar. 27-29 and Mar. 30th.

“The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” and “Smurfs: The Lost Village” will be on the schedule.

There will be a sensory-friendly screening for children with autism-related disorders and others who may be overwhelmed by a standard theater experience on Wednesday, Mar. 28th only.

Admission is on a first-come, first-seat basis and there will be affordable snack packs for kids for $5 which will include popcorn, fruit snacks, and a 16-ounce drink.

