Early dismissals and after-school activities canceled ahead of severe weather

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(WTVM) – With severe weather ahead on Monday, schools are dismissing early and after-school activities are canceled.  

Tallapoosa County, AL has announced the closing of Alexander City Schools at noon.

Muscogee County has canceled all afterschool activities ahead of severe weather. 

You can watch a quick severe weather rundown below:

Stay updated on Monday’s severe storms here.

