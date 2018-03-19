CPD investigating 2 bodies found at a Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Police are investigating after two bodies were found at an apartment complex.

The bodies were found Sunday at Greystone Falls Apartments located on Williams Court.

The woman was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m. and a man was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m.

Sources close to WTVM say that CPD’s homicide unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

