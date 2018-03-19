CPD investigating 2 bodies found at a Columbus apartment complex

Two suspects have been arrested for a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Auburn Mall March 9.More >>
Superior Court Clerk, Dr. Ann L. Hardman has passed.More >>
The city of Columbus is mourning the passing of public servant and religious leader, Bishop Ann Hardman. Longtime Pastor of Faith Worship Center, International passing away early Monday morning from cancer complications. News of her death sending shock all across the Valley area.More >>
If you have plans on staying in the Valley area for spring break, there are several events scheduled in Columbus to help you enjoy your break.More >>
An Alert Center Action Day is in effect Monday, March 19th due to the expectation of strong to severe storms.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Ricardo Mata was arrested Friday evening.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
Congressional leaders and the White House are pressing to strike an accord on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill before a midnight Friday deadline.More >>
A South Mississippi man is in jail, accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will in Perry County.More >>
