Red Cross offers safety tips ahead of severe weather

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - With potentially severe weather moving into a large portion of the state overnight into Tuesday, Georgia’s Red Cross continues to work closely with state and local emergency partners to monitor the threat and prepare to respond. Thunderstorms, heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible.

The Red Cross is urging Georgians in the path of the storms to take the following steps to prepare:

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit, which includes a battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio). For a detailed list of supplies to include, see updated Be Red Cross Ready Checklist.

Create a household emergency plan that includes your pets

Stay informed about your community’s risk and response

Educate your family on how to use the Red Cross Safe and Well website.

How to Prepare for Tornadoes:

Know your community’s warning system.

Pick a basement, storm cellar or interior room on the lowest floor with no windows as a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado.

If you live in a mobile home, choose a safe place in a nearby sturdy building.

Discuss tornadoes with your family. Know the difference between a Tornado Watch (tornadoes are possible in the area) and a Tornado Warning (a tornado has been sighted and there is imminent danger). Be aware of tornado danger signs.

Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

Be prepared to move to your safe room when necessary.

