Columbus organizations partner to bring family fun during spring break

Amerigroup, Columbus Parks and Recreation, and the Columbus Civic Center are partnering to bring family fun during spring break in Columbus.

Events begin Saturday, March 24 with Picnic in the Park at Lakebottom Park’s football field. Food trucks will be available for purchasing food and picnic baskets, lawn chairs, and blankets are welcomed. The picnic takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

See additional scheduled events below:

Thursday, March 29

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Skate Night at Columbus Ice Rink- 1st 50 kids ice skate for free.

Friday, March 30

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Spring Fling at Frank Chester Recreation Center- Free block party and Easter Egg Hunt

