Husband of late Pastor Ann Hardman speaks of legacy following death

The city of Columbus is mourning the passing of public servant and religious leader, Bishop Ann Hardman.

Longtime Pastor of Faith Worship Center, International passed away early Monday morning from cancer complications.

News of her death sent shock all across the Valley area.

“Ann Hardman is not dead because she lives in so many people," said her husband, Dr. Norman Hardman.

Only hours after his wife's passing, Hardman speaking out about the legacy of his wife.

“She would have been an Amelia Earnhardt who didn’t get lost, she would have been a titanic that didn’t sink. She just didn’t get into the game, she was a game changer. Even though her body is gone, her legacy will live on," said Hardman.

With over 25 years of ministry in the Columbus area, Ann Hardman started with humble beginnings.

In 1993, preaching to just a handful in her living room, that passion and drive transforming to the now Faith Worship Center, International sitting along Blanchard Boulevard in Columbus. The ministry now boasting over 500 members.

Through her preaching and teachings, Hardman is credited to have touched the lives of people all over the world.

"There are people that were touched immensely by the sermons, by the examples, by the gifts of kindness, the act of gratitude that she gave. As she lived her life she exuded from herself," said Hardman.

Dr. Norman says you can never be fully prepared for death, but says he and his family are at peace, knowing she is “spiritually healed” and home with the Lord.

“If when you die, and everything about you dies, it’s as if you never lived. But with her, she lives on, there are many people, in many states, many regions and many communities who know the name Ann Hardman because of the legacy she left," said Hardman.

Ann Hardman leaves behind a husband and five children. She also has a number of grandchildren. She was 60-years-old.

Her son, Pastor Michael Grant, took over as pastor of Faith Worship Center, International in December.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

